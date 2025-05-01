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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / The Biological Species Concept / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a hypothetical scenario, two populations of birds are separated by a mountain range. How might prezygotic barriers contribute to preventing gene flow between these populations?
A
By causing behavioral differences that prevent mating attempts between populations
B
By increasing the mutation rate in one of the populations
C
By altering the physical environment to create a physical barrier
D
By resulting in offspring that are sterile and unable to reproduce
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