Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 12
Next
23. Speciation / The Biological Species Concept / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which type of prezygotic barrier is exemplified when two species have different mating calls?
A
Behavioral isolation
B
Gametic isolation
C
Temporal isolation
D
Mechanical isolation
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options