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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Other Species Concepts / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is a major drawback of the morphological species concept?
A
It can be subjective due to varying interpretations of physical characteristics.
B
It fails to address ecological adaptations.
C
It cannot identify species in fossil records.
D
It is strictly based on reproductive isolation.
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