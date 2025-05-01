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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 1
Problem 1
The hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility produced from mating two different species is an example of:
A
prezygotic barrier
B
postzygotic barrier
C
temporal isolation
D
reproductive specialization
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