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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 8
Problem 8
How does vicariance contribute to allopatric speciation?
A
It leads to an increase in gene flow between populations.
B
It directly causes mutations that lead to speciation.
C
It encourages hybridization between previously isolated populations.
D
It creates a physical barrier that splits populations, leading to reproductive isolation.
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