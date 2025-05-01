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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 12
Problem 12
Which factor is most likely to strengthen prezygotic barriers in a hybrid zone?
A
High hybrid fertility.
B
Geographical isolation.
C
Low hybrid fitness.
D
High gene flow.
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