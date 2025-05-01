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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 9
Problem 9
What role does polyploidy play in sympatric speciation in plants?
A
Polyploidy helps plants survive in extreme climates by increasing genetic diversity.
B
Polyploidy leads to instant reproductive isolation, creating new species.
C
Polyploidy prevents plants from adapting to environmental changes.
D
Polyploidy facilitates cross-pollination between different species.
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