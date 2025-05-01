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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Introduction to Speciation / Problem 2
Problem 2
A single ancestral species can diverge into two species in the same geographical region. This type of evolution is referred to as
:
A
Allopatric speciation
B
Sympatric speciation
C
Parapatric speciation
D
Convergent evolution
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