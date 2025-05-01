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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 10
Problem 10
Why are hybrid zones significant in the study of speciation?
A
They demonstrate areas where species never interact.
B
They indicate areas of complete reproductive isolation.
C
They show regions with no genetic exchange between species.
D
They provide insights into how species boundaries are maintained or altered.
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