Ch. 1 - Can Science Cure the Common Cold?
Chapter 1, Problem 7

Control subjects in an experiment _________.
a. Should be similar in most ways to the experimental subjects.
b. Should not know whether they are in the control or experimental group.
c. Should have essentially the same interactions with the researchers as the experimental subjects.
d. Help eliminate alternative hypotheses that could explain experimental results.
e. All of the above.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of control subjects in an experiment: Control subjects are used as a baseline to compare against the experimental group. They help ensure that the results observed are due to the experimental treatment and not other factors.
Analyze option (a): Control subjects should be similar in most ways to the experimental subjects to ensure that differences in results are due to the experimental variable and not other factors.
Analyze option (b): Control subjects should not know whether they are in the control or experimental group to prevent bias, which is often achieved through a blind or double-blind study design.
Analyze option (c): Control subjects should have essentially the same interactions with researchers as the experimental subjects to ensure that the treatment is the only variable affecting the outcome.
Analyze option (d): Control subjects help eliminate alternative hypotheses by providing a comparison group that isolates the effect of the experimental treatment. Since all these points are valid, the correct answer is likely (e), all of the above.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Control Group

A control group in an experiment serves as a baseline to compare against the experimental group. It is essential that control subjects are similar to experimental subjects in all relevant aspects, ensuring that any differences in outcomes can be attributed to the treatment or intervention being tested.
Blinding

Blinding is a technique used in experiments to prevent bias. When subjects do not know whether they are in the control or experimental group, it reduces the risk of their expectations influencing the results. This is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the data collected.
Elimination of Alternative Hypotheses

Eliminating alternative hypotheses is a fundamental principle in experimental design. By ensuring that control subjects experience the same conditions as experimental subjects, researchers can confidently attribute any observed effects to the experimental treatment, rather than other confounding factors.
