Fill in the blanks in the following graph, which illustrates the decay curve of a radioactive element used to date fossil structures.
The process of biological evolution
a. Is not supported by scientific evidence
b. Results in a change in the features of individuals in a population
c. Takes place over the course of generations
d. B and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct