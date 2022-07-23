All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except:
a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups.
b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race.
c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human.
d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group.
e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.