Ch. 13 - Understanding Race
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 13 - Understanding RaceProblem 9
Chapter 13, Problem 9

The similarity in skin color among different human populations appears to be primarily the result of:
a. Natural selection
b. Convergent evolution
c. Which biological race they belong to
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking about the primary reason for similarity in skin color among different human populations. It provides multiple-choice options, so we need to evaluate each one based on biological principles.
Step 2: Review the concept of natural selection. Natural selection is a process where traits that provide a survival or reproductive advantage become more common in a population over generations. In the context of skin color, natural selection has played a role in adapting populations to different levels of UV radiation.
Step 3: Examine convergent evolution. Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated populations develop similar traits independently due to similar environmental pressures. For example, populations in regions with high UV exposure may independently develop darker skin to protect against UV damage.
Step 4: Evaluate the concept of biological race. Modern biology recognizes that the concept of biological race in humans is not scientifically valid. Genetic variation within populations is greater than between populations, and skin color is influenced by environmental factors rather than distinct biological races.
Step 5: Combine the valid explanations. Based on the analysis, both natural selection and convergent evolution are valid explanations for the similarity in skin color among different populations. Therefore, the correct answer would involve both A and B, but not C.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution where individuals with traits better suited to their environment tend to survive and reproduce more than those with less advantageous traits. In the context of skin color, variations may provide advantages in different environments, such as UV radiation exposure, influencing reproductive success and leading to population-level differences.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection

Convergent Evolution

Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated species develop similar traits or adaptations in response to similar environmental pressures. This concept is relevant to skin color, as different populations may independently evolve similar pigmentation in response to similar levels of sunlight, despite not sharing a recent common ancestor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Convergent and Divergent Evolution

Biological Race

The concept of biological race refers to the classification of humans into distinct groups based on physical characteristics, such as skin color. However, this concept is controversial and largely discredited in biology, as genetic variation within populations often exceeds that between them, making it difficult to define clear biological races.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Biological Membranes
