Define 'biological species.'

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the three steps required for speciation to occur.
How are hypotheses about the evolutionary relationships among living organisms tested?
Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction?
a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term
b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen
c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display
d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him
e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development