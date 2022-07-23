Compare and contrast the species interactions of mutualism, predation, and competition.
According to the generalized species-area curve, when habitat is reduced to 50% of its original size, approximately
a. 10%
b. 25%
c. 50%
d. 90%
Key Concepts
Species-Area Relationship
Habitat Fragmentation
Generalized Species-Area Curve
A mass extinction
a. Is global in scale
b. Affects many different groups of organisms
c. Is caused only by human activity
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately
a. Equal to
b. 10 times lower than
c. 10 times higher than
d. 50 to 100 times higher than
e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than
Which cause of extinction results from humans' direct use of a species?
a. Overexploitation
b. Habitat fragmentation
c. Pollution
d. Introduction of competitors or predators
e. Global warming
The web of life refers to the
a. Evolutionary relationships among living organisms
b. Connections between species in an ecosystem
c. Complicated nature of genetic variability
d. Flow of information from parent to child
e. Predatory effect of humans on the rest of the natural world
Which of the following is an example of a mutualistic relationship?
a. Moles catching and eating earthworms from the moles' underground tunnels
b. Cattails and reed canary grass growing together in wetland soils
c. Cleaner fish removing and eating parasites from the teeth of sharks
d. Colorado potato beetles consuming potato plant leaves
e. More than one of the above