Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the interacting factors in a declining population that contribute to the extinction vortex.
Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately
a. Equal to
b. 10 times lower than
c. 10 times higher than
d. 50 to 100 times higher than
e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than
A mass extinction
a. Is global in scale
b. Affects many different groups of organisms
c. Is caused only by human activity
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
According to the generalized species-area curve, when habitat is reduced to 50% of its original size, approximately
a. 10%
b. 25%
c. 50%
d. 90%
Which cause of extinction results from humans' direct use of a species?
a. Overexploitation
b. Habitat fragmentation
c. Pollution
d. Introduction of competitors or predators
e. Global warming
The web of life refers to the
a. Evolutionary relationships among living organisms
b. Connections between species in an ecosystem
c. Complicated nature of genetic variability
d. Flow of information from parent to child
e. Predatory effect of humans on the rest of the natural world