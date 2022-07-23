Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Conserving Biodiversity
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 8

Which of the following is an example of a mutualistic relationship?
a. Moles catching and eating earthworms from the moles' underground tunnels
b. Cattails and reed canary grass growing together in wetland soils
c. Cleaner fish removing and eating parasites from the teeth of sharks
d. Colorado potato beetles consuming potato plant leaves
e. More than one of the above

Step 1: Understand the concept of mutualism. Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both species involved benefit from the interaction. For example, one organism may provide food while the other offers protection or another service.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it represents mutualism. For option (a), moles catching and eating earthworms is a predator-prey relationship, not mutualism, as only the mole benefits.
Step 3: For option (b), cattails and reed canary grass growing together in wetland soils is an example of competition, as both plants compete for the same resources like sunlight, water, and nutrients. This is not mutualism.
Step 4: For option (c), cleaner fish removing and eating parasites from the teeth of sharks is mutualism. The cleaner fish benefit by getting food (parasites), and the sharks benefit by having harmful parasites removed.
Step 5: For option (d), Colorado potato beetles consuming potato plant leaves is a herbivory relationship, where the beetle benefits at the expense of the plant. This is not mutualism. Finally, evaluate option (e) to determine if more than one example fits mutualism, which in this case, only option (c) qualifies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualism

Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship between two different species where both parties benefit from the interaction. This can involve various forms of cooperation, such as food exchange, protection, or habitat provision. An example is the relationship between cleaner fish and sharks, where cleaner fish eat parasites off sharks, benefiting from food while helping the sharks maintain health.
Symbiosis

Symbiosis refers to the close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms. It encompasses various types of relationships, including mutualism, commensalism, and parasitism. Understanding symbiosis is crucial for identifying how different species interact and the ecological roles they play in their environments.
Ecological Relationships

Ecological relationships describe the interactions between organisms and their environment, which can be classified into various types such as predation, competition, and mutualism. These relationships are fundamental to ecosystem dynamics, influencing population sizes, community structure, and the flow of energy and nutrients. Recognizing these interactions helps in understanding biodiversity and ecosystem health.
