Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately
a. Equal to
b. 10 times lower than
c. 10 times higher than
d. 50 to 100 times higher than
e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than
Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately
a. Equal to
b. 10 times lower than
c. 10 times higher than
d. 50 to 100 times higher than
e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than
According to the generalized species-area curve, when habitat is reduced to 50% of its original size, approximately
a. 10%
b. 25%
c. 50%
d. 90%
Which cause of extinction results from humans' direct use of a species?
a. Overexploitation
b. Habitat fragmentation
c. Pollution
d. Introduction of competitors or predators
e. Global warming
Which of the following is an example of a mutualistic relationship?
a. Moles catching and eating earthworms from the moles' underground tunnels
b. Cattails and reed canary grass growing together in wetland soils
c. Cleaner fish removing and eating parasites from the teeth of sharks
d. Colorado potato beetles consuming potato plant leaves
e. More than one of the above
The risks faced by small populations include
a. Erosion of genetic variability through genetic drift
b. Decreased fitness of individuals as a result of inbreeding
c. Increased risk of experiencing natural disasters
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
One advantage of preserving more than one population of an endangered species at more than one location is
a. A lower risk of extinction of the entire species if a catastrophe strikes one location
b. Higher levels of inbreeding in each population
c. Higher rates of genetic drift in each population
d. Lower numbers of heterozygotes in each population
e. Higher rates of habitat fragmentation in the different locations