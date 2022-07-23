Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the species interactions of mutualism, predation, and competition.
A mass extinction
a. Is global in scale
b. Affects many different groups of organisms
c. Is caused only by human activity
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately
a. Equal to
b. 10 times lower than
c. 10 times higher than
d. 50 to 100 times higher than
e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than