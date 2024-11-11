One force that has definitely shaped the history of life on Earth is extinctions, and extinctions, we're going to say here, they're events that metaphorically prune the tree of life. So, we're going to draw up here a phylogenetic tree, and you can see these speciation events happening, this diversification of the tree, these lineages splitting. But as you look, some of these branches, I'm just going to highlight them in yellow there, they end. Those species go extinct. Right?

And this is just the idea, not everything makes it. Now, as you look at this, you see that those extinctions kind of happen sporadically throughout this tree. That sort of sporadic extinction, we're going to call background extinction, or sometimes we call the background extinction rate. This is just that average low level of extinction that kind of happens throughout the history of life, you know, due to competition, a new species moves in, the species that was there before can't compete, it goes extinct. Environmental change.

Right? In some local area, the environment changes, the species there can't adapt fast enough. It goes extinct. Whatever it is, not everything makes it. But as we look at this tree, right?

I'm going to highlight this section here. What happened there? Something happened, right? That's a mass extinction where species across this entire phylogenetic tree, they're going extinct at the same time. So this had to have been some catastrophic environmental event.

Right? That simultaneously affects species across the tree of life. Now this is a big deal because in the history of life on Earth, we see several of these, and they wipe out sometimes 75% of all species or even more than that. Right? So just think about that.

Right? What makes it through that extinction event? That's going to have a huge effect on what life looks like going forward. And we also just want to note that after one of these mass extinctions, it can take 5 to 10 million years for similar levels of diversity to return to the Earth. Now the species that are gone, they're gone.

But to get to that similar level of diversity, 5 to 10 million years now, in the history of life on Earth, that's not that long. But for species living during that time, that's a long time for there just to be fewer species around. Alright. Now as we look at the history of life on Earth, scientists call out what we call the big five. The big five are the major extinctions in the Phanerozoic or the time since the start of the Cambrian.

So we're going to put down here our entire history of life on Earth that we've talked about. The Phanerozoic, that's just that very end part since the Cambrian; remember the Cambrian was this time when we get this rapid diversification, especially of animals. And it's from then on that we actually have a good enough fossil record to do this work to figure out when things are going extinct. So we're going to zoom in here, and we have the different eras and periods here highlighted. Now it's unlikely you're going to need to know all of these, but you're likely to see it drawn out like this, so that's why we have it.

We have the Paleozoic in blue there. The Paleozoic is the time from the Cambrian to the Permian. The Mesozoic, this is sort of the age of the dinosaurs here. And the Cenozoic, this is sort of the time since the dinosaurs, we can think of it as the age of mammals. I'm going to put here the extinction rate.

So we're drawing out the extinction rate. So when this line goes higher, more things are going extinct. When it's lower, fewer things are going extinct. All right. Now way over in that light blue, that's the Cambrian.

And the Cambrian, right, that's that time of rapid diversification. We can also see it's a time a lot of extinction. But going from there, we can call out these big five extinction events. Now it's unlikely that you need to know the details of all 5 of these. I'm going to at least say the names of all 5 so that you've heard them.

There's 2 that we're going to go through in more detail, but we'll do that in future videos. For now, I'll just put the names of those 2 on the screen. So as we go through this, the first real spike that we see after that Cambrian at least, this is the Ordovician extinction event. We go along, we then get the Late Devonian extinction event, and then well, we reach the big one. That's the Permian.

The end Permian extinction event, it's something like 95% of all marine species go extinct. That's a bad time to be alive, right? Alright. So from the Permian, we move forward. Now we're sort of well, the dinosaurs evolved in this next period, the Triassic.

And at the end of that period, we at the end Triassic extinction event. And then for this time, this is really sort of the age when the dinosaurs, the dominant land animals, until the Cretaceous extinction event. And if you've heard of one of these, it's probably the Cretaceous because this is the one that wiped out the dinosaurs and brings us into sort of the Cenozoic, that age of mammals. Alright. So again, we're going to look at the Permian and the Cretaceous extinction events in more detail coming up.

