Chapter 16, Problem 9

The risks faced by small populations include
a. Erosion of genetic variability through genetic drift
b. Decreased fitness of individuals as a result of inbreeding
c. Increased risk of experiencing natural disasters
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of small populations in biology. Small populations are groups of organisms with limited numbers, which can lead to unique challenges compared to larger populations.
Step 2: Review the concept of genetic drift. Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, which can lead to a loss of genetic variability over time, especially in small populations.
Step 3: Explore the effects of inbreeding. Inbreeding occurs when closely related individuals reproduce, which can increase the likelihood of harmful recessive traits being expressed and decrease the overall fitness of individuals in the population.
Step 4: Consider the impact of natural disasters. Small populations are more vulnerable to extinction due to natural disasters because their limited numbers make it harder to recover from such events.
Step 5: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Determine whether each risk (genetic drift, inbreeding, and natural disasters) applies to small populations and whether the correct answer includes all three risks or a subset of them.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Drift

Genetic drift is a mechanism of evolution that refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, particularly affecting small populations. This randomness can lead to the loss of genetic diversity over time, making populations more vulnerable to environmental changes and reducing their ability to adapt.
Recommended video:
05:06
Genetic Drift

Inbreeding Depression

Inbreeding depression occurs when closely related individuals breed, leading to a higher probability of offspring inheriting harmful genetic traits. This can result in decreased fitness, lower reproductive success, and increased susceptibility to diseases, which are particularly detrimental in small populations where genetic diversity is already limited.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:31
Inbreeding and Sexual Selection

Population Vulnerability

Small populations are inherently more vulnerable to extinction due to their limited genetic diversity, which can hinder adaptability to environmental changes. Additionally, they face higher risks from stochastic events, such as natural disasters, which can disproportionately impact their survival and reproductive success compared to larger, more genetically diverse populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
The Human Population
