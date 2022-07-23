List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.

Textbook Question
List the four biological molecules commonly found in living organisms.
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.
Water ________.
a. Is a good solute.
b. Facilitates chemical reactions.
c. Serves as an enzyme.
d. Makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules.
e. Consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms.
Electrons ________.
a. Are negatively charged.
b. Along with neutrons make up the nucleus.
c. Are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus.
d. Are not involved in ionic bonds.
e. All of the above are true.