List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.
Water ________.
a. Is a good solute.
b. Facilitates chemical reactions.
c. Serves as an enzyme.
d. Makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules.
e. Consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms.
Which of the following terms is least like the others?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Phospholipid
c. Fat
d. Steroid
e. Lipid
Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.
a. Sugars
b. Lipids
c. Fats
d. Amino acids
e. Carbohydrates
Proteins may function as ________.
a. Genetic material
b. Cholesterol molecules
c. Fat reserves
d. Enzymes
e. All of the above