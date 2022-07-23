Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and PseudoscienceProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Electrons ________.
a. Are negatively charged.
b. Along with neutrons make up the nucleus.
c. Are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus.
d. Are not involved in ionic bonds.
e. All of the above are true.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the basic properties of electrons. Electrons are subatomic particles with a negative charge, which is a fundamental characteristic of their nature.
Step 2: Analyze the statement in option b. Electrons do not make up the nucleus; the nucleus is composed of protons (positively charged) and neutrons (neutral). Electrons orbit around the nucleus.
Step 3: Evaluate option c. The nucleus is positively charged due to the presence of protons. Electrons are attracted to the positively charged nucleus, not repelled by it.
Step 4: Consider option d. Electrons are indeed involved in ionic bonds. In ionic bonding, electrons are transferred between atoms to form ions, which then attract each other due to opposite charges.
Step 5: Conclude by reviewing all options. Since some statements are incorrect, the answer cannot be 'all of the above.' Focus on identifying the correct individual statement(s).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
46s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Charge

Electrons are subatomic particles with a negative electric charge, which is fundamental to their behavior in atoms. This negative charge allows them to interact with positively charged protons in the nucleus, leading to the formation of atoms and the stability of matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Electron Transport Chain

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of a nucleus made up of protons and neutrons, with electrons orbiting around this nucleus. Neutrons are neutral particles, while protons are positively charged. The arrangement of these particles defines the chemical properties of an element.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Atomic Structure

Ionic Bonds

Ionic bonds are formed through the transfer of electrons between atoms, typically between metals and nonmetals. This transfer creates charged ions that attract each other, resulting in a stable compound. Electrons play a crucial role in this process, contrary to the statement that they are not involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:07
Ionic Bonds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.

2446
views
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.

2068
views
Textbook Question

Water ________.

a. Is a good solute.

b. Facilitates chemical reactions.

c. Serves as an enzyme.

d. Makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules.

e. Consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms.

1657
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following terms is least like the others?

a. Monosaccharide

b. Phospholipid

c. Fat

d. Steroid

e. Lipid

1263
views
Textbook Question

Different proteins are composed of different sequences of ________.

a. Sugars

b. Lipids

c. Fats

d. Amino acids

e. Carbohydrates

1886
views
Textbook Question

Proteins may function as ________.

a. Genetic material

b. Cholesterol molecules

c. Fat reserves

d. Enzymes

e. All of the above

2009
views