What are the two main functions of nutrients?

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.
Macronutrients ________.
a. Include carbohydrates and vitamins.
b. Should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet.
c. Are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function.
d. Include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
e. Are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet.
Which of the following is not a function of water?
a. Dispersing nutrients throughout the body.
b. Helping prevent cancer.
c. Helping to regulate body temperature.
d. Helping to regulate blood pressure.