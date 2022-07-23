Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 7 - FertilityProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?
a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix
b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix
c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus
d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix
e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the female reproductive system: The key structures involved in the movement of an egg cell are the ovary, oviduct (also called the fallopian tube), uterus, and cervix.
Recall the function of the ovary: The ovary is where egg cells are produced and released during ovulation.
Identify the role of the oviduct: After ovulation, the egg cell travels through the oviduct, which is the site where fertilization typically occurs if sperm is present.
Determine the path of an unfertilized egg: If the egg is not fertilized, it continues its journey to the uterus, where it is eventually shed during menstruation.
Recognize the final step: The cervix is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina, and it is the final structure the unfertilized egg passes through before leaving the body.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
44s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ovarian Cycle

The ovarian cycle involves the maturation of egg cells (oocytes) within the ovaries. Each month, a follicle develops and releases an egg during ovulation. If the egg is not fertilized, it will not proceed through the reproductive tract, making understanding this cycle crucial for answering the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Krebs Cycle

Reproductive Tract Pathway

The reproductive tract pathway describes the route an egg cell takes through the female reproductive system. After ovulation, if the egg is not fertilized, it typically moves from the ovary to the oviduct, but without fertilization, it will not reach the uterus. This pathway is essential for determining the correct answer to the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:11
Digestion and Digestive Tracts

Menstrual Cycle and Shedding

The menstrual cycle prepares the uterus for potential pregnancy. If fertilization does not occur, the egg and the uterine lining are shed during menstruation. This process highlights the fate of the egg cell and the importance of understanding the timing and sequence of events in the reproductive cycle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Menstrual Cycle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.

1648
views
Textbook Question

What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?

1132
views
Textbook Question

A sperm cell follows which path?

a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra

b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis

c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra

d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra

e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra

1845
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is mismatched?

a. Urethra: sperm passage

b. Testes: hormone production

c. Vas deferens: semen production

d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production

812
views
Textbook Question

The production of gametes ________.

a. Begins at puberty in males and females.

b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.

c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.

d. Begins at puberty in females.

e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.

1949
views
Textbook Question

If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome?

a. 23

b. 46

c. 1000

d. 20,000

e. 200,000

1744
views