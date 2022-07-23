Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 7 - FertilityProblem 1
Chapter 7, Problem 1

List several ways in which meiosis differs from mitosis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the purpose of each process: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four haploid cells. It is crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity. Mitosis, on the other hand, is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells each having the same number and kind of chromosomes as the parent nucleus, typical of ordinary tissue growth and repair.
Examine the number of divisions: Meiosis involves two successive divisions, known as Meiosis I and Meiosis II, each with its own phases (Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase). Mitosis involves only one division that also goes through these phases.
Consider the outcome in terms of chromosome number: In meiosis, the chromosome number is halved, producing cells that are haploid (n). In mitosis, the chromosome number remains the same, producing cells that are diploid (2n), like the original cell.
Analyze the role of genetic variation: Meiosis includes steps like crossing over during Prophase I and independent assortment of chromosomes, which contribute to genetic variation in the resulting gametes. Mitosis does not typically involve these processes, resulting in genetically identical daughter cells.
Review the type of cells produced: Meiosis is used to produce gametes (sperm and eggs) in animals, spores in fungi and plants, which are involved in sexual reproduction. Mitosis is used for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction, producing somatic (body) cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis vs. Mitosis

Meiosis and mitosis are two types of cell division. Mitosis results in two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cell, while meiosis produces four genetically diverse daughter cells with half the chromosome number, essential for sexual reproduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
Mitosis & Meiosis Review Example 1

Genetic Variation

Meiosis introduces genetic variation through processes such as crossing over and independent assortment. During prophase I, homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, and during metaphase I, the orientation of chromosome pairs is random, leading to diverse combinations of alleles in the resulting gametes.
Recommended video:
02:16
Sources of Genetic Variation

Phases of Cell Division

Meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with distinct phases (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase). In contrast, mitosis involves a single division. The stages of meiosis include unique events like synapsis and the formation of tetrads, which do not occur in mitosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:19
Importance of Cell Division
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.

1648
views
Textbook Question

What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?

1132
views
Textbook Question

A sperm cell follows which path?

a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra

b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis

c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra

d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra

e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra

1845
views