A sperm cell follows which path?
a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra
b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis
c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra
d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra
e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra
Key Concepts
Spermatogenesis
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Pathway of Sperm Transport
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.
What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?
An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?
a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix
b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix
c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus
d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix
e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus
Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production
The production of gametes ________.
a. Begins at puberty in males and females.
b. Requires that the testes of males produce semen.
c. Results in the production of diploid cells from haploid cells.
d. Begins at puberty in females.
e. Produces sperm and eggs that carry half the number of chromosomes as nongametes.