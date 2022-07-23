Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Fertility
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 3

What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?

1
At ovulation, the egg cell (oocyte) is released from the ovary. This occurs when a mature follicle in the ovary ruptures, releasing the secondary oocyte into the fallopian tube.
The remains of the follicle, which housed the developing egg, transform into a structure called the corpus luteum. This process is known as luteinization.
The corpus luteum begins to secrete hormones, primarily progesterone and some estrogen, which help prepare the uterine lining (endometrium) for potential implantation of a fertilized egg.
If fertilization does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates into a structure called the corpus albicans, and hormone levels drop, leading to the shedding of the uterine lining during menstruation.
If fertilization occurs, the corpus luteum remains active, continuing to produce hormones to support the early stages of pregnancy until the placenta takes over hormone production.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ovulation

Ovulation is the process in the female reproductive cycle where a mature egg cell is released from the ovary. This event typically occurs around the midpoint of the menstrual cycle and is triggered by hormonal changes, particularly a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH). The released egg travels down the fallopian tube, where it may encounter sperm for potential fertilization.
Corpus Luteum

After ovulation, the ruptured follicle transforms into the corpus luteum, a temporary endocrine structure. The corpus luteum secretes hormones, primarily progesterone, which helps prepare the uterine lining for possible implantation of a fertilized egg. If fertilization does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates, leading to a decrease in hormone levels and the eventual onset of menstruation.
Menstrual Cycle

The menstrual cycle is a monthly series of changes in the female reproductive system, primarily regulated by hormones. It includes phases such as the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase. If the egg is not fertilized, the cycle culminates in menstruation, where the uterine lining is shed along with the remains of the unfertilized egg, marking the start of a new cycle.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
List several ways in which meiosis differs from mitosis.
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.

Textbook Question

A sperm cell follows which path?

a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra

b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis

c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra

d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra

e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra

Textbook Question

An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?

a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix

b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix

c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus

d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix

e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus

Textbook Question

Which of the following is mismatched?

a. Urethra: sperm passage

b. Testes: hormone production

c. Vas deferens: semen production

d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production

