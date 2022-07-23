What happens to the egg cell and the remains of the tissue it developed in at ovulation?
Key Concepts
Ovulation
Corpus Luteum
Menstrual Cycle
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates female internal reproductive organs.
A sperm cell follows which path?
a. Seminiferous tubules, epididymis, vas deferens, urethra
b. Urethra, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, epididymis
c. Seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, epididymis, urethra
d. Epididymis, seminiferous tubules, vas deferens, urethra
e. Epididymis, vas deferens, seminiferous tubules, urethra
An egg cell that is not fertilized follows which path?
a. Ovary, oviduct, uterus, cervix
b. Ovary, uterus, oviduct, cervix
c. Oviduct, ovary, cervix, uterus
d. Oviduct, ovary, uterus, cervix
e. Ovary, oviduct, cervix, uterus
Which of the following is mismatched?
a. Urethra: sperm passage
b. Testes: hormone production
c. Vas deferens: semen production
d. Seminiferous tubules: sperm production