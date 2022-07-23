Textbook Question
Is a round yellow pea seed (genotype RrYy) an example of polygenic inheritance? Why or why not?
The DNA profile below is from a mother, a father, and their child. Compare the bands found in the child's profile. What is true of every band shown in the child's profile?
A quantitative trait ________.
a. May be one that is strongly influenced by the environment
b. Varies continuously in a population
c. May be influenced by many genes
d. Is not either off or on
e. All of the above
When graphing the phenotypes of a trait controlled by many genes and the environment, the line showing the frequency of each phenotype resembles ________.
a. A horizontal, straight line
b. A vertical, straight line
c. The letter T
d. A bell shape
e. A circle