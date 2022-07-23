Is a round yellow pea seed (genotype RrYy) an example of polygenic inheritance? Why or why not?
The DNA profile below is from a mother, a father, and their child. Compare the bands found in the child's profile. What is true of every band shown in the child's profile?
Step 1: Observe the DNA profiles of the mother, father, and child. Each profile consists of bands representing specific DNA fragments.
Step 2: Compare the bands in the child's profile with those in the mother's profile. Identify which bands in the child's profile match the mother's bands.
Step 3: Compare the bands in the child's profile with those in the father's profile. Identify which bands in the child's profile match the father's bands.
Step 4: Note that every band in the child's profile must match either a band from the mother or a band from the father. This is because the child inherits half of their DNA from each parent.
Step 5: Conclude that the child's DNA profile is a combination of bands inherited from both the mother and the father, and no band in the child's profile is unique or absent from the parents' profiles.
DNA Profiling
DNA profiling is a technique used to identify individuals based on their unique DNA characteristics. It involves analyzing specific regions of DNA that vary greatly among individuals, known as polymorphisms. In the context of paternity testing, DNA profiles from the mother, father, and child are compared to determine genetic relationships.
Gel Electrophoresis
Gel electrophoresis is a laboratory method used to separate DNA fragments based on their size. When an electric current is applied, smaller fragments move faster through the gel matrix than larger ones, creating distinct bands. This technique is crucial for visualizing DNA profiles, allowing for comparison between individuals' genetic material.
Inheritance Patterns
Inheritance patterns refer to the way genetic traits are passed from parents to offspring. In the case of DNA profiles, a child inherits half of their DNA from each parent. Therefore, every band present in the child's profile must correspond to a band from either the mother or the father, confirming genetic relationships.
