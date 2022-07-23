Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - Biology of Wrongful Convictions
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 9 - Biology of Wrongful ConvictionsProblem 4
Chapter 9, Problem 4

A quantitative trait ________.
a. May be one that is strongly influenced by the environment
b. Varies continuously in a population
c. May be influenced by many genes
d. Is not either off or on
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a quantitative trait: A quantitative trait is a characteristic that shows continuous variation in a population and is typically influenced by multiple genes (polygenic inheritance) and environmental factors.
Analyze option (a): Determine if a quantitative trait can be strongly influenced by the environment. Recall that environmental factors often play a significant role in shaping quantitative traits, such as height or weight.
Analyze option (b): Check if a quantitative trait varies continuously in a population. Continuous variation means there are no distinct categories, and traits like skin color or height fall along a spectrum.
Analyze option (c): Evaluate if a quantitative trait may be influenced by many genes. Polygenic traits are controlled by multiple genes, each contributing a small effect to the overall phenotype.
Analyze option (d): Confirm if a quantitative trait is not either off or on. Unlike Mendelian traits (e.g., flower color being purple or white), quantitative traits do not have discrete states but instead show a range of values. Combine all the observations to determine if 'e. all of the above' is the correct answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantitative Traits

Quantitative traits are characteristics that exhibit a continuous range of variation within a population, such as height or weight. Unlike qualitative traits, which are typically categorical (e.g., flower color), quantitative traits are influenced by multiple genetic and environmental factors, leading to a spectrum of phenotypes.
Recommended video:
06:15
Origin of Complex Traits

Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance refers to the phenomenon where multiple genes contribute to a single trait. Each gene may have a small additive effect on the phenotype, resulting in the continuous variation observed in quantitative traits. This complexity makes it challenging to predict the exact phenotype based solely on genotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:27
Polygenic Inheritance

Environmental Influence

The environment plays a significant role in shaping quantitative traits, as external factors can affect the expression of genes. For instance, nutrition, climate, and social interactions can modify phenotypic outcomes, demonstrating that traits are not solely determined by genetics but are also a product of environmental interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:15
Environmental Tonicity Affects Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Is a round yellow pea seed (genotype RrYy) an example of polygenic inheritance? Why or why not?

1233
views
Textbook Question
What factors cause quantitative variation in a trait within a population?
1158
views
Textbook Question

The DNA profile below is from a mother, a father, and their child. Compare the bands found in the child's profile. What is true of every band shown in the child's profile?

1923
views
Textbook Question

When graphing the phenotypes of a trait controlled by many genes and the environment, the line showing the frequency of each phenotype resembles ________.

a. A horizontal, straight line

b. A vertical, straight line

c. The letter T

d. A bell shape

e. A circle

1448
views
Textbook Question

When a trait is highly heritable, ________.

a. It is influenced by genes

b. It is not influenced by the environment

c. The variance of the trait in a population can be explained primarily by variance in genotypes

d. A and C are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

1250
views
Textbook Question

Epigenetic changes involving methylation can directly affect the phenotype of an individual or her offspring by ________.

a. Causing correlations between parents and children

b. Causing changes to the DNA that affect gene expression but not DNA sequence

c. Generating low heritability

d. Increasing the likelihood of monozygotic twinning

e. Sterilizing the DNA

1518
views