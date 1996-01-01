Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology21. Evolution by Natural SelectionDescent with Modification
Problem 5e
According to data presented in this chapter, which of the following are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F When individuals change in response to challenges from the environment, their altered traits are passed on to offspring. T/F Species are created independently of each other and do not change over time. T/F Populations—not individuals—change when natural selection occurs. T/F The traits of populations become more perfect over time.

