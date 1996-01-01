According to data presented in this chapter, which of the following are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F When individuals change in response to challenges from the environment, their altered traits are passed on to offspring.
T/F Species are created independently of each other and do not change over time.
T/F Populations—not individuals—change when natural selection occurs.
T/F The traits of populations become more perfect over time.
