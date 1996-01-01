How can evolutionary fitness be measured? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Document how long individuals survive.
T/F Count the number of healthy, fertile offspring produced.
T/F Determine which individuals are strongest.
T/F Determine which phenotype is the most common.
