2:27 minutes 2:27 minutes Problem 8h Textbook Question Textbook Question The global “One Health” movement fosters collaborations at the intersection of human health, veterinary health, and environmental health. Explain why “One Health” seeks to reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals to improve human health.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the concept of 'One Health': Recognize that 'One Health' is an approach that links the health of humans, animals, and the environment, emphasizing that health issues in one area can affect the others. Identify the use of antibiotics in farm animals: Acknowledge that antibiotics are often used in livestock to prevent disease and promote growth, which can lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. View full solution Connect antibiotic use in animals to human health: Explain how antibiotic-resistant bacteria from farm animals can transfer to humans through direct contact or through the consumption of animal products and contaminated water or crops. Discuss the implications of antibiotic resistance: Elaborate on how antibiotic resistance can make bacterial infections in humans more difficult to treat, leading to increased medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and higher mortality rates. Highlight the benefits of reducing antibiotic use: Conclude by discussing how decreasing the use of antibiotics in farm animals as part of the 'One Health' approach can reduce the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, thereby improving overall health outcomes for humans, animals, and the environment.

