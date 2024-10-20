Over half of the world’s human population lives in cities. Are species adapting to life in these novel urban environments? A global team of researchers (including Tiffany Longo, Jesse Bragger, and Summer Shaheed, shown in in the photo) used white clover as a study system to find out. They measured the production of a compound called hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in rural and urban clover plants. Production of HCN deters herbivores and increases tolerance to drought but has a cost: Clover must expend energy to produce HCN.

Compare how evolution by inheritance of acquired characters and the theory of evolution by natural selection would explain the observation that HCN production is often high in rural environments with many herbivores and low in urban environments with few herbivores.