Over half of the world’s human population lives in cities. Are species adapting to life in these novel urban environments? A global team of researchers (including Tiffany Longo, Jesse Bragger, and Summer Shaheed, shown in in the photo) used white clover as a study system to find out. They measured the production of a compound called hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in rural and urban clover plants. Production of HCN deters herbivores and increases tolerance to drought but has a cost: Clover must expend energy to produce HCN.

This study was conducted by a network of 287 scientists who sampled 110,019 white clover plants (Trifolium repens) in 160 cities globally. Why do you think they chose to study white clover instead of other plants like red maples, coconut palms, or redwoods? What’s one advantage and one disadvantage of conducting such a large collaboration?