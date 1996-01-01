Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology21. Evolution by Natural SelectionDescent with Modification
Problem 7e
Textbook Question

Why don’t the biggest and strongest individuals in a population always produce the most offspring? a. The biggest and strongest individuals always have higher fitness. b. In some environments, being big and strong lowers fitness. c. Sometimes the biggest and strongest individuals may choose to have fewer offspring. d. Sometimes the number of offspring is not related to fitness.

