Why don’t the biggest and strongest individuals in a population always produce the most offspring?
a. The biggest and strongest individuals always have higher fitness.
b. In some environments, being big and strong lowers fitness.
c. Sometimes the biggest and strongest individuals may choose to have fewer offspring.
d. Sometimes the number of offspring is not related to fitness.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Descent With Modification with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter