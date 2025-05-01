$ 2 , 000 \$2,000 $2 , 000 is invested in an account that earns interest at a rate of 8.5 % 8.5\% 8.5% and is compounded continuously. Find the particular solution that describes the growth of this account in dollars A A A after t t t years. Hint: When interest is compounded continuously, it grows exponentially with a growth constant equivalent to the interest rate.