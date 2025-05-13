Now that we know the basics of differential equations, we're gonna dive a bit deeper here as we focus in on one specific type of differential equation that's referred to as being separable. Now here, we're gonna talk about what exactly a separable differential equation is and how to take the very first step in being able to solve them. So let's go ahead and jump right in here. Now a first-order differential equation is said to be separable whendy dx
can be written as the product of a function of x times a function of y. Now coming down here to the very first equation in our example,dy dx = x 2 - 3 ⋅ 6 y 3
we can see that this is very clearly written in this form where we have our derivative being equal to a function of x times a function of y.
Now we specifically say that a differential equation is separable if it can be written in this form because these won't always be given to you in this form explicitly. We can see for other two equations in our example here, they look a bit different, but that doesn't mean that they're not separable. With some algebraic manipulation, we could write both of these in the formdy dx = f ( x ) ⋅ g ( y )
, and that's all that matters in making these separable. Now instead of focusing on the entire process of solving separable differential equations, we're gonna zoom in on just one piece of it. The very first step in being able to solve these is doing something called separating our variables.
Now in order to separate our variables, we want to collect our function of y on one side of our equation along withdy
, and then our function of x on the other side along withdx
. Now let's see exactly what this looks like as we actually come back down to our example to solve. Here, we're asked to separate the variables of the following differential equations. And remember, our first differential equation here wasdy dx = x 2 - 3 ⋅ 6 y 3
. So, what we wanna do here is get our function of y on one side of our equation along withdy
, and then our function of x along withdx
on the other side.
So how can we do that? Well, since I know that I want this6 y 3
with thatdy
, I can go ahead and move it over here by dividing by it. So if I divide both sides by6 y 3
, remember that's the same thing as multiplying by1 6 y 3
, that will cancel over here on that right-hand side. And now I have my function of y anddy
together. So in order to get my function of x anddx
together, I can move thisdx
over by just multiplying both sides bydx
.
That will then cancel out on that left-hand side. Now leaving me with1 6 y 3 ⋅ dy = x 2 - 3 ⋅ dx
. So now I have my function of y anddy
on one side and my function of x anddx
on the other, and I've successfully separated my variables here.
...(Output continues for the remaining examples in similar format).