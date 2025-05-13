In the previous video, we got introduced to separable differential equations, and here we're going to learn how to actually solve those equations. Now I'm going to break this process down for you here step by step, so let's not waste any time and jump right into things. Now in the most basic terms, we can solve separable differential equations by first separating our variables, as we learned how to do in the previous video, and then simply integrating both sides of our equation. Now let's actually see how this works by working through an example. Here, we're asked to find the particular solution of the differential equation y'=y(x+2) that satisfies the initial condition that y(-2)=1.

So given this separable differential equation, where do we start? Well, remember the first thing we wanna do is separate our variables. So that's gonna be our very first step here. Now given this differential equation y'=y(x+2), remember y' is just another way of writing our derivative, so I can rewrite this as dy/dx. So dy/dx=y(x+2).

Now in order to separate our variables, remember I want my function of y and dy together on one side and my function of x and dx together on the other. So in order to move this y over to the other side, I can go ahead and divide both sides by y. Remember, that's the same thing as multiplying by 1/y. So that will cancel out over here, and at the same time, I can move this dx over by simply multiplying both sides by dx in order to get that to cancel. So now on this left-hand side, I'm left with 1/ydy, and that's equal to x+2dx.

And I've successfully separated my variables. So with that first step done, we can move on to our second step, which is now integrating both sides of our equation. So I want to integrate 1/ydy and x+2dx. Now looking at this integral on my left-hand side, the integral of 1/ydy is going to be the natural log of the absolute value of y. Then this is equal to the integral of x+2dx, which applying our power rule here for integration, gives me 12x2+2x+c.

Now you'll notice here that I only have this one constant of integration even though both sides of this equation were indefinite integrals. And this is because, even if I were to add a constant of integration over here on the left-hand side, I could easily move it over and combine those constants into one. And then I would be right back where I started with just one constant of integration. So that's all you need when working with your separable differential equations. So now that we've integrated both sides, where do we go from here?

Well if we were asked to find our general solution, we could skip straight to step four, which would be solving for y. But we were asked specifically here to find the particular solution given this initial condition. So we want to move instead to step three, which is finding that constant of integration c by plugging in that initial condition. So given our initial condition y(-2)=1, this means that we have an x-value of -2, and that makes y equal to 1. So we can plug those values in for x and y in our equation here.

So we wanna plug them in for those instances of x and y. So this is gonna be the natural log of 1. I don't have to worry about my absolute value there because the absolute value of 1 is still 1. And then plugging in that -2, this is 12×-22+2×-2+c. So now we're just solving for that constant c doing some algebra.

Now the natural log of 1 is zero, so that will cancel out. And now I have that 0=12-22+2×-2+c. Now -22 is 4, so 12×4 is 2, and 2×-2 is -4. So 2+-4 is -2. Then all I need to do is add 2 to both sides here in order to cancel that out and give me that c=2. Now I have what my constant of integration is.

So with this step completed, we can now move on to step four, which is now solving for y.

So I wanna plug my constant of integration back in now that I know what it is. So let's go ahead and rewrite our equation down here. So this is the natural log of the absolute value of y equals 12x2+2x+2, now that we know what that constant is. So now solving for y here, we want to get this y all by itself. In order to cancel out that natural log, we need to take e and raise it to each side.

So we're raising e to the power of the natural log of the absolute value of y and then raising e to all of this here in parentheses. So that e and natural log will cancel, so we're left with the absolute value of y being equal to e12x2+2x+2.

Now we don't actually have to worry about the absolute value signs on our y, because if we were solving for a general solution, we could just stick a plus or minus over here on this side and eventually absorb it into our constant. But since we already determined what our constant is here, we no longer have to worry about that, and this gives us our final solution, that y=e12x2+2x+2. So with that fourth step completed, we've successfully solved a separable differential equation.

Now in this fourth step here, it specifically says to solve for y, but then tells us that this won't always be possible. And the only time that this won't be possible is if we're working with an implicit equation where y can't be isolated. Now this won't be a super common occurrence, but we will get a bit of practice with it coming up soon. Now that we know how to solve separable differential equations, let's continue practicing. I'll see you in the next video.