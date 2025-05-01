Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition

( y 2 + y ) e x y ′ = y 3 + e x y 3 ; y ( 0 ) = 1 \left(y^2+y\right)e^{x}y^{\prime}=y^3+e^{x}y^3;y\left(0\right)=1 ( y 2 + y ) e x y ′ = y 3 + e x y 3 ; y ( 0 ) = 1