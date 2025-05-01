Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
13: Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
Struggling with Business Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The scent of a certain air freshener evaporates at a rate proportional to the amount of the air freshener present. Half of the air freshener evaporates within 2 hours of being sprayed. If the scent of the air freshener is undetectable once 80% has evaporated, how long will the scent of the air freshener last?
A
t=1hr
B
t=2hrs
C
t=4.64hrs
D
t=1.83hrs
Watch next
Master Separation of Variables with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice