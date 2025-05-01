A poster is set to have a total area of 1150 cm2, with 2-cm margins on the sides and the top, and a 3-cm margin at the bottom. What dimensions will maximize the printed area?
Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Multiple Choice
In applied optimization, the point of maximum profit occurs at the output level where the marginal cost equals which of the following (assuming differentiability and an interior maximum)?
A
Marginal revenue
B
Average revenue
C
Average cost
D
Total revenue
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in applied optimization for profit maximization, the goal is to find the output level where profit is maximized. Profit is defined as total revenue minus total cost.
Recall that the marginal cost (MC) is the derivative of the total cost function with respect to quantity, i.e., \(MC = \frac{dC}{dq}\), and marginal revenue (MR) is the derivative of the total revenue function with respect to quantity, i.e., \(MR = \frac{dR}{dq}\).
Recognize that the profit function \(\pi(q)\) is given by \(\pi(q) = R(q) - C(q)\), where \(R(q)\) is total revenue and \(C(q)\) is total cost.
To find the maximum profit, take the derivative of the profit function with respect to quantity and set it equal to zero: \(\frac{d\pi}{dq} = \frac{dR}{dq} - \frac{dC}{dq} = MR - MC = 0\).
From the above, conclude that the profit is maximized when marginal revenue equals marginal cost, i.e., \(MR = MC\).
