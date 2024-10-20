Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Applied Optimization
Your café sells lattes for $4 each to 100 customers per day. For every $1 increase in price, you would lose 20 customers. Find the price that maximizes revenue. Hint: The # of items sold is based on the number of customers.
A
$4.00
B
$4.50
C
$5.00
D
$5.50
