Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
A poster is set to have a total area of 1150 cm2, with 2-cm margins on the sides and the top, and a 3-cm margin at the bottom. What dimensions will maximize the printed area?
A
Width: 22.5 cm, Height: 51.2 cm
B
Width: 35.6 cm, Height: 32.3 cm
C
Width = 30.3 cm, Height = 37.9 cm
D
Width: 28.1 cm, Height: 41.0 cm
