In the past couple of videos, we've been looking at some common business applications of applied optimization problems. Here, we're going to continue working with some more common applied optimization problems, starting here with the Norman window. Now the Norman window is a common problem type that you'll encounter just based on the specific shape of the window. A Norman window is shaped as a rectangle with a semicircle on top. Now in this problem, we're going to be following the exact same process that we have been to solve all of our other applied optimization problems.

So let's go ahead and jump in here. Now like I said, our Norman window is shaped as a rectangle with a semicircle on top. We're told here that the perimeter of this window is 24 meters and this semicircular part lets in 1 quarter as much light per square meter as the rectangular part. We're asked to find here the dimensions of the window, aka the width and the height of the rectangle, that allow the maximum amount of light to pass through, considering that window trim negligible. So we don't have to worry about the width of that.

Now here, we're asked to find what will allow the maximum amount of light. And this might seem kind of strange because we don't have an equation in calculus for light that we can then maximize. So how exactly are we going to go about this? Well, because here, we can think of this as the area of a window, if we maximize the area, it will let more light in. We can effectively write an equation that represents the area and that will maximize that light.

So here, even though we're asked specifically to maximize the light, really, we're just maximizing the area. Now we're also told in this problem that the semicircular part allows a 1 quarter as much light in as the rectangular part, and this is something that we'll need to consider when we're writing our equations for that area. So let's go ahead and start with step 1 here and draw a diagram and identify any variables. Now here, I already have my Norman window drawn for me, and I know that this side length is going I'm gonna call that x and this side length I'm going to refer to as y. Now because we're working with this semicircle up top, when we're working with circles, it is important to pay attention to the radius there.

And because I know that this side length is x, that makes this part x as well. So that radius will then be x over 2. So with those variables identified, let's move on to step 2 and start writing our function for our value being optimized. Now as I mentioned earlier, even though we're asked to maximize the light effectively, we're just going to be maximizing the area with some special considerations taken. So here, we wanna determine what the total area of our window is.

Now, in order to do that, we need to account for both the rectangular part and the semicircular part. So that total area, A, is going to be the sum of the area of that rectangle plus the area of that semicircle. Now, even though we're working with the area here, since our ultimate goal is to determine what will allow the maximum amount of light, we need to take into account the fact that our semicircle is only letting in one quarter of the light of that rectangle. So because of that, when we write this equation, we wanna add the area of the rectangle plus 1 quarter of the area of that semicircle. So let's go ahead and write our equations here.

We know that the area of a rectangle is just the length times the width. And here, that's just x times y. So we have x times y plus that 1 fourth times the area of that semicircle. The area of a circle is πr2. This is only half of a circle, so that's going to be 1 half πr2.

We know that our radius here is x over 2. So this is 1 half times πx22. Now we want to do some simplification here. This is just x times y. That's rather simple.

But we have these fractions, 1 fourth and one half, and we also have this x over 2 being squared. That gives us x squared over 4. So on the top of my fraction, I have put πx2. On the bottom, I have 4 times 2 times 2 squared which gives me 32. So this is my area function with the fact that our semicircular part lets in a 1 quarter of the light accounted for by that 1 fourth.

So we have our area equation here, but remember that we want it in terms of just one variable, so we need to figure out how to get rid of that y. Remember that π is not a variable. It's a constant, so that is totally fine to be in our equation here. So in order to get an equation for y that we can then replace in here, we wanna look to what constraints are given to us in our problem. And here, we're told that the perimeter of our window is equal to 24 meters.

So the perimeter I know is all of my sides added up together. I know that that's x plus y plus this other side of y as well. And then I also need to account for that semicircle. So 24 is equal to x plus y plus y, which I can write as 2y, plus the perimeter of this circle, which you may also know as the circumference of a circle. Remember that it's only half of a circle, so even though the circumference is 2 πr, half of this would just be πr.

So I want to take π and multiply it by the radius, which is x over 2. So I can rearrange this equation now just for y. Remember, since I'm working with the perimeter here, in this case, I do not need to account for the fact that that semicircle is only letting in one quarter of light because that has nothing to do with how much window trim is around there. So if I go ahead and subtract x and π x over 2 from both sides here, that gives me that 2 y, not forgetting that 2, is equal to 24 minus x minus π x over 2. Now dividing everything there by 2 to get y all by itself, this gives me that y is equal to 12 minus x over 2 minus π x over 4.

Now we can do some simplification here, but I'm gonna save that for actually plugging it into my area function here. So let's go ahead and plug that in. So a is equal to x times y, which is what all of this is here. 12 minus x over 2 and minus π x over 4. Then not forgetting everything else in my area equation, I have this second term, πx2 over 32.

So this is now in terms of one variable, but we know that there's some simplification to be done. Let's go ahead and distribute this x into my parentheses. This will give me 12x minus x squared over 2 minus π x squared over 4 plus πx2 over 32. Now we see that all of these terms have an x squared in them, so that means that we can go ahead and factor out that x squared. This will give us our area function as 12 x.

I'm gonna factor out actually positive x squared and keep those constants negative. So this is negative one half minus π over 4 plus π over 32. Now I can go ahead and combine these terms, π over 4 and π over 32, just to make this a little bit cleaner. So this is 12 x. I'm just going to go ahead and combine it in my parentheses, negative π over 4 and a positive π over 32 will give me negative 7 π over 32.

So this is simplified as much as I can without getting rid of anything else because remember we don't want to go ahead and multiply everything out here because that means we'll have to round. We don't want to round until it's necessary. So this is our area function here 12 x plus x squared times negative 1 half minus 7 π over 32. From this point, we wanna determine our domain restrictions. Now I know that this can often be a sort of tricky part of these problems, so let's go through this together.

Now I know that in terms of dimensions, I know that my x value cannot be negative. So I know that x must be greater than or equal to 0. But what does it need to be less than or equal to from, if anything? Well, here, we're limited by the perimeter of our window. I know that the perimeter of my window can only be 24 meters.

So if I were to use all of that material on my perimeters involving x, so that's gonna be this x on the bottom and then the fact that I have the top part of my window here. I know that the perimeter up here is π x over 2. So if I'm using all of my material, 4x+2, and all of my material is 24 meters, this tells me that x would then be equal to about 9.34. So the fact that using all of my material means that x would be equal to that 9.34, this gives me my other endpoint here that x has to be less than or equal to 9.34. If it's any greater than that, then I won't have enough material.

So now that I have my domain restrictions here, x must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than or equal to 9.34. I can go ahead and proceed into step 4 and find my critical points where that derivative is equal to 0. So let's go ahead and find the derivative of our function here. That is going to be a prime. Looking at our area function, our derivative, even though this looks rather complicated, we're still just using the power rule.

This is going to be 12 plus 2x times all of this because it's just constants. So negative 1 half minus 7 π over 32. Now we wanna go ahead and set this equal to 0 to get those critical points. If I move that 12 over to the other side, it will cancel and I need to divide definitely by that 2. This will give me x times all of this negative one half minus 7 π over 32 is equal to negative 6.

Now the last step here in isolating x is where we're going to want to go ahead and round because we are going to want to plug this into our calculator to divide a negative 6 by it. So we're going to divide by negative 1 half minus 7 π over 32 in order to get that to cancel on this side and our answer will be negative 6 over negative 1 half minus 7π over 32. You're going to want to go ahead and plug this into your calculator. When you do plug this into your calculator, you'll get that x is about 5.05. So I have my critical point here.

And looking back at my final step because that's where I'm at now, step 5, because I do have endpoints, I know that x should be greater than or equal to 0 and less than or equal to 9.34. I am working with a closed interval. So I'm going to go ahead and use the extreme value theorem, plugging my critical points and my endpoints back into my original function. And since I'm looking to maximize this value, I'm going to be looking for the largest value here. So let's go ahead and plug these back into our original function.

I'm going to go ahead and do that over here on this side. So plugging my endpoints in here, that's a of 0 and a of 9.34 and then my critical point, a of 5.05, just putting those in numerical order. Now you're gonna wanna go ahead and use a calculator for this because we are working with pies in our original function. Remember, we're plugging this into just a, not a prime, our derivative. Make sure to keep this organized.

So we're plugging into 12x + x squared minus one two - 7 π over 32. You are going to want to use a calculator for this. When you plug 0 in to that function, you will end up with 0. When you plug 5.05 in, you'll end up with about 30.32. And when you plug 9.34 in, you'll end up with 8.51.

Now remember, we're trying to maximize this value, so we want to look for the largest one. That is this 30.32 from plugging that 5.05 in. That was my critical point. Because plugging that critical point into my original function resulted in the largest value, That means that one of my dimensions that creates this maximized light passing through is this x equals 5.05. And this is in meters because those are the units being used in our problem.

So I can go ahead and label that dimension here. I know that this x is equal to 5.05 meters. And that means that this radius here will just be that 5.05 divided by 2. But it remains here to figure out what y is. So remember that earlier we did have an equation for y.

We know that y is equal to 12 minus x over 2 minus π x over 4. So we can plug that 5.05 in to get what this dimension should be. So y equals 12 minus 5.05 I'm plugging this x value in over 2 minus π times 5.05 over 4. This results in a y value rounded to about 5.51 meters. So this gives me my other dimension here that this side length should be 5.51 meters.

So in order to maximize the light passing through my window, based on the fact that the rectangular part is going to let more light pass through, in fact, 4 times as much light through because this semicircular part only lets in one quarter of the light, my dimensions should be that this side length is 5.05 meters and this side length is 5.51 meters. Now we're going to continue getting practice with some more common applied optimization problems coming up in the next video. I'll see you there.