Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
A small clinic uses 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per year. Each shipment costs $200 to order, and it costs $1 to store each bottle for a year. How many bottles should the clinic order in each shipment to minimize the total ordering and storage costs?
A
1414 bottles
B
2512 bottles
C
1008 bottles
D
943 bottles
