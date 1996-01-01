Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick Mass (g) or Percent mode.
  • Add each element (symbol) and its value.
  • Click Calculate to get the empirical formula and a mole-ratio table.
  • If needed, we scale ratios to the nearest whole numbers (like ×2 for 1.5).

How this calculator works

  • Convert each entry to moles: moles = grams / atomic mass.
  • Divide all moles by the smallest mole value to get ratios.
  • Find a small multiplier (×1..×12) that turns ratios into near integers.
  • Format the formula with subscripts (e.g., C₆H₁₂O₆).

Formula & Equation Used

Moles: n = m / M

Ratio: rᵢ = nᵢ / min(n)

Scale: find integer k such that k·rᵢ ≈ integers

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Percent composition of glucose

  1. Assume 100 g: C=40.00 g, H=6.71 g, O=53.29 g.
  2. Convert to moles: C≈3.33, H≈6.66, O≈3.33.
  3. Divide by smallest (3.33): C=1, H=2, O=1 → CH₂O.

Example 2 — Percent composition of carbon dioxide (CO₂)

  1. Assume 100 g: C=27.29 g, O=72.71 g.
  2. Convert to moles: C≈27.29/12.01≈2.27, O≈72.71/16.00≈4.54.
  3. Divide by smallest (2.27): C=1, O=2 → CO₂.

Example 3 — Mass data (iron oxide)

  1. Given masses: Fe=111.69 g, O=48.00 g.
  2. Convert to moles: Fe≈111.69/55.85≈2.00, O≈48.00/16.00=3.00.
  3. Divide by smallest (2.00): Fe=1, O=1.5 → multiply by 2 → Fe=2, O=3.
  4. Empirical formula: Fe₂O₃.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What if I get ratios like 1.5 or 2.33?

We multiply by a small number (like ×2 or ×3) to make them whole numbers.

Q: Can I use percent composition?

Yes—percent mode treats each percent as grams in a 100 g sample.

Q: Is empirical formula always the same as molecular formula?

Not always. Molecular formula can be a multiple of the empirical formula (like C₆H₁₂O₆ vs CH₂O).

