Scale: find integer k such that k·rᵢ ≈ integers

Example 2 — Percent composition of carbon dioxide (CO₂)

Example 1 — Percent composition of glucose

Q: What if I get ratios like 1.5 or 2.33?

We multiply by a small number (like ×2 or ×3) to make them whole numbers.

Q: Can I use percent composition?

Yes—percent mode treats each percent as grams in a 100 g sample.

Q: Is empirical formula always the same as molecular formula?

Not always. Molecular formula can be a multiple of the empirical formula (like C₆H₁₂O₆ vs CH₂O).