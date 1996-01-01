Empirical Formula Calculator
Find an empirical formula from masses (grams) or percent composition. We convert each element to moles, divide by the smallest, then scale to whole-number ratios. Optional: add a hydrate term like · x H₂O.
Background
The empirical formula is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound. Example: glucose C₆H₁₂O₆ has empirical formula CH₂O.
How to use this calculator
- Pick Mass (g) or Percent mode.
- Add each element (symbol) and its value.
- Click Calculate to get the empirical formula and a mole-ratio table.
- If needed, we scale ratios to the nearest whole numbers (like ×2 for 1.5).
How this calculator works
- Convert each entry to moles: moles = grams / atomic mass.
- Divide all moles by the smallest mole value to get ratios.
- Find a small multiplier (×1..×12) that turns ratios into near integers.
- Format the formula with subscripts (e.g., C₆H₁₂O₆).
Formula & Equation Used
Moles: n = m / M
Ratio: rᵢ = nᵢ / min(n)
Scale: find integer k such that k·rᵢ ≈ integers
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Percent composition of glucose
- Assume 100 g: C=40.00 g, H=6.71 g, O=53.29 g.
- Convert to moles: C≈3.33, H≈6.66, O≈3.33.
- Divide by smallest (3.33): C=1, H=2, O=1 → CH₂O.
Example 2 — Percent composition of carbon dioxide (CO₂)
- Assume 100 g: C=27.29 g, O=72.71 g.
- Convert to moles: C≈27.29/12.01≈2.27, O≈72.71/16.00≈4.54.
- Divide by smallest (2.27): C=1, O=2 → CO₂.
Example 3 — Mass data (iron oxide)
- Given masses: Fe=111.69 g, O=48.00 g.
- Convert to moles: Fe≈111.69/55.85≈2.00, O≈48.00/16.00=3.00.
- Divide by smallest (2.00): Fe=1, O=1.5 → multiply by 2 → Fe=2, O=3.
- Empirical formula: Fe₂O₃.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What if I get ratios like 1.5 or 2.33?
We multiply by a small number (like ×2 or ×3) to make them whole numbers.
Q: Can I use percent composition?
Yes—percent mode treats each percent as grams in a 100 g sample.
Q: Is empirical formula always the same as molecular formula?
Not always. Molecular formula can be a multiple of the empirical formula (like C₆H₁₂O₆ vs CH₂O).