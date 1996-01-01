Geometric Sequence & Series Calculator
Compute geometric terms and geometric sums with exact fractions, optional step-by-step, a terms table, and a simple mini visual. Solve for a1, r, n, an, Sn, or S∞.
Background
A geometric sequence multiplies by a constant ratio r each step: an = a1 rn−1. A geometric series adds terms: Sn = a1 (1 − rn) / (1 − r) (for r ≠ 1). If |r| < 1, the infinite series converges: S∞ = a1 / (1 − r).
How to use this calculator
- Choose what you want to compute (term, sum, infinite sum, or ratio).
- Enter the required values (a1, r, n, or two terms).
- Click Calculate to get the answer plus (optional) steps, table, and mini visual.
- Optional: keep Prefer exact fractions on to avoid rounding issues.
Tip: Infinite sums only exist when |r| < 1.
How this calculator works
- Term formula: an = a1 rn−1
- Finite sum: Sn = a1 (1 − rn) / (1 − r) (if r ≠ 1), otherwise Sn = n a1
- Infinite sum (convergent only): S∞ = a1 / (1 − r) for |r| < 1
- Ratio from two terms: if ak₁ ≠ 0, then rk₂−k₁ = ak₂ / ak₁
Formula & Equation Used
Geometric term: an = a1 rn−1
Finite geometric sum: Sn = a1 (1 − rn) / (1 − r) (for r ≠ 1)
Infinite geometric sum: S∞ = a1 / (1 − r) (only if |r| < 1)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Find an
Let a1=2, r=3, and n=5.
- Use an=a1 rn−1.
- Compute a5 = 2 · 34 = 2 · 81 = 162.
Example 2 — Find Sn
Let a1=10, r=1/2, and n=4.
- Use Sn=a1(1 − rn)/(1 − r).
- S4 = 10 · (1 − (1/2)4) / (1 − 1/2) = 10 · (1 − 1/16) / (1/2) = 10 · (15/16) / (1/2) = 18.75
Example 3 — Infinite sum
Let a1=6 and r=1/3.
- Since |r| = 1/3 < 1, the infinite series converges.
- S∞ = a1 / (1 − r) = 6 / (1 − 1/3) = 6 / (2/3) = 9
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What makes a sequence geometric?
Each term is multiplied by the same constant ratio r to get the next term.
Q: When does an infinite geometric series converge?
It converges only when |r| < 1.
Q: What if r = 1?
Then every term equals a1, and the finite sum is Sn = n a1.
Q: Can I use fractions?
Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep results exact when possible.