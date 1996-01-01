Tip: Infinite sums only exist when |r| < 1.

Infinite geometric sum: S ∞ = a 1 / (1 − r) (only if |r| < 1)

Let a 1 =6 and r=1/3.

Let a 1 =10, r=1/2, and n=4.

Let a 1 =2, r=3, and n=5.

Q: What makes a sequence geometric?

Each term is multiplied by the same constant ratio r to get the next term.

Q: When does an infinite geometric series converge?

It converges only when |r| < 1.

Q: What if r = 1?

Then every term equals a 1 , and the finite sum is S n = n a 1 .

Q: Can I use fractions?

Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep results exact when possible.