Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter inputs

Tip: “Solve angle(s)” often has two valid angles (a low arc and a high arc) if the target is reachable.

Inputs and outputs match your unit system. Internally we solve in SI, then convert.

Standard problems assume Earth: g ≈ 9.8 m/s².

Use y₀=0 for “launched from the ground”. Positive y₀ means launched above the landing level.

Choose degrees/radians above. You can type pi or π.

Options:

Display:

Chips prefill common physics scenarios and run the calculation.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode (Launch / Horizontal / Solve speed / Solve angle).
  • Choose unit system, gravity g, and initial height y₀.
  • Click Calculate for results + optional steps and a mini trajectory plot with peak and impact markers.

How this calculator works

  • Horizontal: x-motion is constant; y-motion is free-fall.
  • Launch: split velocity: v₀x=v₀cosθ, v₀y=v₀sinθ.
  • Targets: uses the trajectory equation y(x) to solve for speed or angle when possible.

Formula & Equation Used

Components: v₀x=v₀cosθ, v₀y=v₀sinθ

Position vs time: x(t)=v₀x·t, y(t)=y₀+v₀y·t−(1/2)g t²

Trajectory: y(x)=y₀+x tanθ−(g x²)/(2 v₀² cos²θ)

Time to peak: tₚ=v₀y/g, Max height: yₘₐₓ=y₀+v₀y²/(2g)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Classic 45° launch

  1. Given: v₀ = 20 m/s, θ = 45°, y₀ = 0, g = 9.8 m/s²
  2. Components: v₀x = v₀cosθ, v₀y = v₀sinθ
  3. Time of flight: solve y(t)=0 → get t_f
  4. Range: R = v₀x·t_f

Example 2 — Horizontal launch from a platform

  1. Given: vₓ = 9 m/s, y₀ = 12 m, g = 9.8 m/s²
  2. Fall time: t_f = √(2y₀/g)
  3. Range: R = vₓ·t_f

Example 3 — Solve angle(s) to hit a target

  1. Given: v₀ and target (x, y)
  2. Convert to quadratic in t = tanθ
  3. If the discriminant is positive, you can get two valid angles (low arc & high arc).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do I sometimes get two angles?

If the target is reachable at your speed, there’s often a low arc and a high arc that land at the same point.

Q: Why is my target “unreachable”?

The math requires a real solution (discriminant ≥ 0, and a positive denominator for v₀²). Try a different angle/speed or target height.

Q: Does this include air resistance?

No—this is the standard ideal projectile model (vacuum / no drag).

Q: If I switch to Imperial units, do the formulas change?

No—the physics is the same. We convert your inputs to SI internally, solve, then convert outputs back.

Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
4. 2D Kinematics
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Velocity in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics
5 problems
Topic
Catherine
Kinematics in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Acceleration Due to Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Patrick
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
4. 2D Kinematics
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 3 of 3
8 topics 12 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
Direction of a Vector
14. Vectors
3 problems
Topic
14. Vectors
5 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Direction of a Vector
8. Vectors
3 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
8. Vectors
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Initial Velocity
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
8 problems
Topic
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 1 of 6
5 topics 15 problems
Chapter
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 2 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 3 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 4 of 6
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 5 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics - Part 6 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter