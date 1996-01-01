Enter inputs

What do you want to calculate? Launch → range, time, max height Horizontal launch (angle = 0°) Solve for launch speed to hit a target Solve for launch angle(s) to hit a target Tip: “Solve angle(s)” often has two valid angles (a low arc and a high arc) if the target is reachable.

Unit system SI (m, m/s) Imperial (ft, ft/s) Inputs and outputs match your unit system. Internally we solve in SI, then convert.

Angle units Degrees (°) Radians (rad)

Gravity (g) Earth Moon Mars Jupiter Custom… Standard problems assume Earth: g ≈ 9.8 m/s².

Initial height (y₀) Use y₀=0 for “launched from the ground”. Positive y₀ means launched above the landing level.

Launch speed (v₀) Launch angle (θ) Choose degrees/radians above. You can type pi or π.

Horizontal speed (vₓ) Horizontal launch means θ=0°, so v₀y=0 and the fall time comes only from y₀.

Target horizontal distance (x) Launch angle (θ) Target height option: Target is same level as launch (y = y₀) Target height is different (y = …) Target height (y) Only used if you choose “Target height is different”.

Launch speed (v₀) Target horizontal distance (x) Target height option: Target is same level as launch (y = y₀) Target height is different (y = …) Target height (y) If the target is reachable, you may get two angles: a “low arc” and a “high arc”.

Options: Round results 2 decimals 3 decimals 4 decimals 6 decimals

Display: Show step-by-step Show mini visualization

Quick picks: Classic: v₀=20, θ=45° From a platform: y₀=10, v₀=18, θ=30° Horizontal launch: y₀=12, vₓ=9 Solve speed: hit x=50 at θ=35° Solve angle(s): v₀=25 to hit x=60 Imperial: v₀=120 ft/s, θ=45° Chips prefill common physics scenarios and run the calculation.

Calculate Reset