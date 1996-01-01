Variance Calculator

Calculate variance and standard deviation from raw data, a frequency table, or by combining two groups — with a deviations diagram that shows exactly why squaring is needed, plus full step-by-step working.

Background

Variance measures how spread out a dataset is: the average squared distance of each value from the mean. Squaring matters because the plain deviations from the mean always sum to exactly zero — squaring removes the sign so the spread doesn't just cancel itself out.